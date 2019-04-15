ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A Missing Persons Advisory has been issued by the St. Louis County Police Department for a North County man.
Kenneth Bowman was reported missing by family on April 5. His family says he was last seen leaving a family home in North County with an unknown male subject on March 3.
Bowman is 31-years-old, 6-feet tall, 195 pounds, has short black hair, a beard, and brown eyes. Bowman also has a large tattoo on his left shoulder as well as a visible gunshot wound on his chin. He was last seen wearing blue Dickie pants and shirt, and a red, white, and black Chicago Bulls skull cap.
His family is concerned for his well-being due to him being a victim of a recent shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Taylor at 636-529-8210.
