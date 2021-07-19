CINCINNATI, OH (WCPO/CNN) – A dog missing for five days in Ohio was found stuck behind a wall.
"I never really felt hopeless. I really thought somebody took her in or she found some place and that's what happened,” owner Connie Frick said.
Gertie was found wedged tightly between two concrete walls.
"She fell through a roof of a hill side garage that was very dilapidated. From what they could explain to us. She fell through the roof and whatever had been an old wall was replaced with a cinder block wall, which was keeping it from falling down. She was caught in between the two,” said Frick.
Frick said Gertie was a wild dog before she was adopted, something she said played a role in the dog’s survival. Gertie was discovered in the wall by a neighbor who was outside with her dog.
“I heard whining and I started talking to the whining and my dog was out there too and she barked because she heard the whining and I thought that sounds like a puppy,” recalled Vanessa Roland. "I think she really knew how to get help. She's a smart dog and knew she needed to let us know that she was there and that's really neat."
The reunion between Frick and Gertie was a special one.
“She was so excited. Everybody was loving on her,” Frick said. “The firefighters were so happy.”
