O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Silver Advisory that was issued by the O'Fallon Police Department for a missing 62-year-old man has been canceled after he was found safe.
Neal Schmucker left his home Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. He was last seen driving a grey 2003 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck with license plate 0MB-B82.
But he returned home safe Monday evening.
According to police, he was recently diagnosed with dementia and did not have his needed medications.
