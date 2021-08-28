O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been canceled after a missing Metro East woman who was last seen in St. Louis City Friday was found safe.
Police were looking for Patricia Coleman, 70. She was last seen driving a blue 2014 Nissan Murano near the intersection of 20th and Cass in St. Louis City around 5:15 a.m. Friday. Police say she has a medical condition that puts her in danger.
She was found Saturday evening, police say.
