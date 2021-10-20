NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Three days after being reported missing., police found a 13-year-old girl from North County.
Authorities are searching for Zaniyah Jones. She was last seen in the 11000 block of Criterian Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Friday. Just before Oct. 20, Zaniyah has been found safe.
