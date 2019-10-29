ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man who was reported missing earlier this week had been assaulted in his driveway days before he went missing, police and family told News 4.
Glen Benson, 30, was reported missing on October 27 after having not been seen since October 24.
On October 22, police said they responded to Benson's home, in the 1800 block of Lakemont Lane in North County, for a person down. An investigation revealed Benson had been assaulted. He was rushed to a hospital, where family said he was released shortly after. He had sustained a head injury.
Family and friends told News 4 it is out of character for Benson to go missing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
