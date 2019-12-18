Clarence Young missing
Normandy PD

NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Silver Alert was canceled after a missing 85-year-old North County man who has dementia was found safe.

Clarence Young was reported missing after he was last seen by his daughter near North Hills Drive and Forest View Drive around 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Wednesday morning, authorities said Young had been found safe in Chesterfield. 

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.