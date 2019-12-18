NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Silver Alert was canceled after a missing 85-year-old North County man who has dementia was found safe.
Clarence Young was reported missing after he was last seen by his daughter near North Hills Drive and Forest View Drive around 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Wednesday morning, authorities said Young had been found safe in Chesterfield.
