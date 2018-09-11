MONROE COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A missing man from Monroe County was found dead Tuesday evening, police said.
Authorities from St. Clair County, Monroe County and Columbia, Illinois were looking for Columbia, Illinois resident Marvin Mueller, aged 71.
Mueller was found dead in Little Carr Creek near the 2100 block of Steppig Road in Columbia around 8:15 p.m.
A cause of death has not been released.
