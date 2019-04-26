DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after discrepancies were found with two student school lunch accounts at Athena Elementary School in the De Soto #73 Public School District.
Former school nurse Lucy Milfelt said it’s upsetting that someone would steal money that children need to pay for their lunches, especially since so many families struggle to get by.
"It makes me feel sad for the children," Millfelt sad.
According to superintendent Dr. Josh Isaacson, two teachers noticed money missing from the accounts and the district promptly launched an investigation. The district also notified parents about the financial irregularities and how the district was responding.
"We are very serious about the district finances and taxpayer money and in this case student lunch money," Isaacson said.
The district contracts with an outside vendor for it’s food services called Chartwells. The vendor’s employees handle the cash, checks and online payments for student lunch accounts.
According to Isaacson, the Chartwells employees who’d been working at the elementary school have been removed and the company is cooperating.
"They're refunding the money and said they would take care of any missing money from any account," Isaacson said.
The amount of money that may have been stolen is around $150. But the audit firm of Daniel Jones & Associates is scheduled to begin a forensic audit of the food service financial records on Monday to see if money has been taken from other accounts as well.
