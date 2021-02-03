NEW HAVEN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a teenage girl and her infant daughter.
Jazmine Strubberg, 15, and 9-month-old Jazlynn Strubberg were last seen with Devin Brown, 18, in the 200 block of Selma Street in New Haven, Missouri around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. Authorities said Brown previously threatened the teenager, who has an altered mental status, and is known to be violent.
Authorities believe the group could be heading to Illinois or Union, Missouri. They were last seen in a gold Buick car with either a Missouri or Illinois license plate.
Anyone who has seen the Strubberg or Brown is encouraged to call 911, the nearest law enforcement agency or the New Haven Police Department at (573) 237-2211.
