ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Authorities in the Metro East are asking for help finding a woman last seen heading to River City Casino.
Helen L. Rogers, 86, left her home near Millstadt around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and was believed to be heading to the St. Louis casino. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said it doesn’t appear she made it to her destination.
Rogers uses a walker and can have some memory loss. She was driving a 2005 Kia Sedona that is beige in color with the Illinois license W230146.
Anyone who has seen Rogers is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is asked to call 618-825-2051.
