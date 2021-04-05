SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in the Metro East are asking for help finding a missing elderly woman.
Delores was last seen walking from the Bradford Place Senior Living Facility at 1463 Benchmark Court in Swansea. Police said the 93-year-old was wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and gray shoes.
Anyone who knows Delores’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Swansea Police Department.
