BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A missing 71-year-old man who was last seen with his dog in Belleville Sunday morning has been found safe.
Authorities were searching for Carl H. Randolph. Police say he was last seen with his dog Brownie near the intersection of East B Street and Oak around 6:30 a.m.
Just after 10:15 a.m., authorities said Randolph was found safe.
