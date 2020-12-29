FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in the Metro East are asking for help finding a man last seen getting on a bus early Monday morning.
Daren J. Jernigan was last seen getting on an eastbound bus from the Fairview Heights MetroLink station around 4:30 a.m.
According to police, the 27-year-old has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder and autism. He reportedly does not have his medication with him and is not carrying his cellphone.
Jernigan was last seen wearing a brown leather coat, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information on Jernigan’s whereabouts is asked to call police.
