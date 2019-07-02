MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Madison, Illinois police have located a missing senior citizens who they say have dementia. Relatives say the two are brother and sister.
Both Bobby McCoy, 72, and Roy Cox, 71, were last seen at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Madison, police say.
Authorities said they were located just past 8 p.m. and have been returned to thier family.
