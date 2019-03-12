ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are asking for help locating a missing man.
The department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 27-year-old Andre Walker early Tuesday morning.
According to police, Walker was last seen in the 4600 block of Behlmann Farms Blvd. around 7:30 p.m. Monday. He reportedly walked from his home and has not been heard from since.
Walker has reportedly been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, psychosis, schizophrenia, and suffers from seizures and a traumatic brain injury. Police report he is without his necessary medication.
The missing man was last seen wearing a black coat, black shirt, gray sweatpants and gray shoes.
Anyone who knows Walker’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
