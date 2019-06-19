SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Emergency crews on the Mississippi River found a body near the St. Louis City-County line Tuesday.
Police has confirmed the body of 70-year-old George Richard Huber was recovered. Huber was reported missing on Monday, June 16. He was last seen at his 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Missouri Highway Patrol said someone called St. Louis County police around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday about an abandoned car in Jefferson Barracks Park.
