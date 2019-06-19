George R. Huber missing

70-year-old George R. Huber was last seen on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

 Missouri State Highway Patrol

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Emergency crews on the Mississippi River found a body near the St. Louis City-County line Tuesday.

Police has confirmed the body of 70-year-old George Richard Huber was recovered. Huber was reported missing on Monday, June 16. He was last seen at his 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Marine unit responding to body found in river

Missouri Highway Patrol said someone called St. Louis County police around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday about an abandoned car in Jefferson Barracks Park. 

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.