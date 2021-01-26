ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing St. Louis man last seen Sunday afternoon.
Jerry Jones, 66, was last seen leaving a seniors apartment complex at 5800 Arsenal St. around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Police said he left his medication after handing his keys to a stranger at the senior assisted living home.
The 66-year-old is described as 5"10 tall, 280 pounds with balding black/gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black puffy coat with a brown fur collared hood.
He has schizophrenia and can be paranoid at times.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at (314)-444-5603.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.