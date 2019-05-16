NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a missing 26-year-old who they say jumped out of a family member’s car in North County on May 9.
Police say Aaron Davis jumped out of a family member’s car near Chambers and Bellefontaine Road. His family is worried about his well-being and fear he may be injured.
He is 5’7”, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and a low haircut. He has tattoos and his left and right biceps.
He was last seen wearing black track pants with white stripes, a red Cardinals’ hoodie, and black and white Air Force One shoes.
He frequents the area of Chambers Road and Toelle Road. Anyone with information on his whereabouts, is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.