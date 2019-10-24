EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State Police detectives were called to the scene of a homicide investigation in East St. Louis Thursday afternoon.
A man's body was reportedly found shot multiple times on 18th Street after noon on Thursday.
Family on scene tell News 4 the victim was a man last seen Saturday, Laybreyan Butchee. He was reportedly found by his uncle during a family search at 38th and North Park.
Butchee, 27, was married and his wife was expecting their first child.
Police have not confirmed the victim's identity.
News 4 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
