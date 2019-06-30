LAKE OF OZARKS, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- Authorities said a missing Missouri man was found dead in the waters of the Lake of the Ozarks after two boats collided Saturday night.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol(MSHP), Jason Russell, 39, was sitting inside a 2002 Forumla boat heading downstream at 10 p.m. Saturday near the Osage Arm when it collided with a 1990 Formula boat going upstream.
MSHP said Russell was recovered by MSHP divers around 4:30 p.m. Sunday approximately 80 feet under the water.
Brian Basham, 42, Nathan Sneller, 37, and Bradley Siebeneck, 37, were also inside the boat with Russell and were injured during the accident.
Emergency crews transported an injured man and woman, Kelly and Tammy Wise, who were inside the other boat to a nearby hospital.
Authorities later arrested Kelly Wise for boating while intoxicated. He is being held at the Miller County jail.
