Benjamin Gast, 21, was found dead in a Jefferson County pond on Sunday, May 16. The cause of death is still unknown. 

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Detectives in Jefferson County have identified the man who was found in a pond Sunday. 

Just before 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of Highway B in Hillsboro after a resident found human remains in a pond Sunday. Investigators said the man had been in the water for a long time due to the level of decomposition.

On Wednesday, a medical examiner identified the man as 21-year-old Benjamin Gast. He was reported missing in Jefferson County on April 15 after being last seen on April 3. 

The time and cause of death are still under investigation.

