MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Macoupin County are searching for a missing 62-year-old man.
The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said 62-year-old Randy Kahl was last seen leaving his home in the 100 block of W. Mill Street in Girard at 2 a.m.
He reportedly went outside and did not return. He is said to be very ill and did not take his cell phone or any ID with him.
He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, red t-shirt and pajama pants. Randy has lost several pounds since this driver's license photo was taken and he no longer has a beard, police say.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office or Girard Police Department.
