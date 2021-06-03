MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Macoupin County have located a missing 62-year-old man.
The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said 62-year-old Randy Kahl was last seen leaving his home in the 100 block of W. Mill Street in Girard at 2 a.m. On Thursday around 10 a.m., a search team found Kahl dead, just north of Girard.
No other information was made available.
