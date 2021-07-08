LOUISIANA (KMOV.com) – A 12-foot python that escaped from an aquarium in Louisiana was found burrowed inside a wall at the mall.
The Blue Zoo inside of a Baton Rouge mall was closed as police, animal control and employees looked for the snake. The mall remained open because officials were confident the snake hadn’t escaped their building. The snake is reportedly friendly, not venomous and is used to being around large crowds.
The snake, named Cara, was eventually found hanging outside a wall. Crews cut the wall open to extract the Burmese python.
