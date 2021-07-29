LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Authorities are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl last seen in April.
Joleen Roberts, from Lake Saint Louis, was 14 when she was last seen on April 3. Her birthday was July 24.
The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are not currently known. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact police.
