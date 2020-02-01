LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been cancelled for a 50-year-old man and his 5-year-old daughter from Lake Saint Louis.
Authorities say Ricardo Amezcua recently picked his daughter Kayla up with the permission of her mother in Lake Saint Louis and do not believe Kayla is in danger.
However, police say Amezcua recently made suicidal statements and said he is going to travel to San Diego. He was armed and assaulted Kayla’s mother when he last saw her.
The search was cancelled after the pair was found safe in Tonganoxie, Kansas.
