ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An 18-year-old missing from Kansas may be in St. Louis.
The St. Louis County Police Department shared the missing person poster for Amani Sparks, of Leavenworth, Friday morning stating it is believed she may have come to St. Louis to meet with a man she met online.
Sparks, who has been missing since May 19, is believed to be driving a red 2001 Ford Escape with a Kansas license plate: 069 DAV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Taylor at ttaylor@stlouisco.com or 314-615-5391.
Good morning. Sharing this poster on behalf of the Leavenworth, Kansas Police Department. They believe this young lady may have come to St. Louis to meet an adult male. If you have any information, contact Detective Taylor at ttaylor@stlouisco.com or 314-615-5391. pic.twitter.com/MKyhGur8st— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) July 5, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.