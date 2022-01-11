Missing Jefferson County man with Alzheimer's found safe

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An elderly Jefferson County man with Alzheimer’s who went missing was found.
Lewis Culley Jr., 82, told family he was heading to a gas station at 7 p.m. Monday near the 8700 block of Ridge Road in Dittmer. He was seen on a Flock camera on Manchester Road in Ellisville.
He was found by authorities Tuesday.
