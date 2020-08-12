Missing Billy Joe Cannon
Jefferson County Sheriff's Department

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department for a missing House Springs man.

Billy Joe Cannon, 63, was last seen leaving his home on the 5500 block of Briarwood in House Springs  at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10. 

Cannon is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing no shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. 

According to the sheriff's office, Cannon has dementia and has a history of walking away.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

