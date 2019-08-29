ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) – The Illinois State Police Department is asking for help finding a woman who may be headed to Texas.
Sharon K. Oliver, 72, was last seen in a black 2018 Chevrolet Impala with the Texas license plate KXY1253 on southbound Interstate 57 to El Paso, Texas.
According to police, Oliver has a condition that places her in danger. No other information regarding the missing woman's condition has been released.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Illinois State Police Duquoin at 618-542-2171 or 911.
