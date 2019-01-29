O’Fallon, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police have located an O’Fallon, Illinois teen who was last seen in the company of an older man at an gas station.
Police said 16-year-old Princess L. Randle was reported missing to the O’Fallon Police Department on Saturday shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Police said Randle was entered into a national law enforcement database as a missing/runaway and reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police also said Randle was last seen on video surveillance with an older man at a Circle K in Nashville, Illinois around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The man was seen driving a white or silver four-door sedan, possibly a Mercedes.
The 16-year-old was reunited with her family late Monday night. It is unknown if the man seen with Randle was found or how the man knew her.
