ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State Police have issued a missing person advisory for a woman and child last seen at Scott Air Force Base.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said Aymee Lewis, 32, and Vivien Lewis were last seen this afternoon around 2:30 in the 4300 block of Thunderbolt Drive. Aymee is driving a black 2017 Ford Edge.
Law enforcement says Aymee has a condition that puts both her and the 11-month-old child at risk.
Vivien was last seen wearing a white onsie with ducks on it and has a red spot on the back left side of her head. Aymee was last seen wearing a maroon top and paisley shorts.
Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Aymee and Vivien Lewis should contact the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department at: 618-975-8022. Or contact 911
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.