STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Ste. Genevieve Sheriff's Department is still searching for a man after his wife, who was also missing over the weekend, was located.
Aaron Armantrout, 36, and his wife Susan, 41, were reported missing over the weekend. They were last seen at their home in Ste. Genevieve.
Major Schott of the Ste. Genevieve Sheriff Office said threats were made against the missing man's life. The man was aware of the threats before he disappeared.
Police said they are working with Susan to learn more about her husband's whereabouts, but still are asking for the public's help.
Police said they are still in need of the public's help in locating Aaron Armantrout and his 2000 Blue BMW 540i vehicle with Missouri plates of FR8-A4B. They are asking the public to look at public places, such as commuter lots and public parking lots.
Anyone with knowledge of the couple's whereabouts or cars should contact police at 573-883-5820 or Central Dispatch at 573-883-5215.
