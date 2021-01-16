HILLSBORO (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Silver Advisory was canceled after a missing Hillsboro man was found.
Dana Tackett, 65, was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his home in the 9300 block of Goldfinch Lane around 8 a.m. Friday.
Police said he left his medication, money, debit/credit cards and cellphone behind. Tackett's daughter and caretaker noticed he was gone around 4 p.m. after not being able to reach him all day.
He was later found Saturday morning.
