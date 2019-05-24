ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The bodies of a man and woman from Hazelwood were found in a car in floodwaters in St. Charles County Friday, according to one of their mothers.
Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol said the bodies were found near 1550 Harbor Drive in Portage Des Sioux. The bodies were believed to have been there for several days.
Diane Reinhardt told News 4 the bodies belonged to her son, John Reinhardt, 20, and his friend, Caitlyn Frangel, 19. The duo were last seen May 13 buying snacks at a Mobil Gas Station on Dunn Road.
Reinhardt told News 4 her son and Frangel were known to go for drives in that area because it cleared their heads. She said they originally searched the area but had to limit it because of floodwaters.
Reinhardt said she was happy their bodies were found but wishes more could have been done in terms of police blocking off flooded roads in the area. She also said there are no lights on that street at night and she thinks they unknowingly drove into the water.
Shortly after the bodies were found, it was determined that the car drove into floodwaters by the highway patrol. No foul play is suspected.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is known.
