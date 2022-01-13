Missing girl taken from St. Louis County daycare by father found in Illinois

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Police arrested a man who allegedly took his daughter from a daycare Wednesday afternoon.
Daisy Ware, 4, was taken from a daycare in the 8200 block of St. Charles Rock Road at 3 p.m. by her father, 35-year-old Gregory Ware, according to police. He is not to be within 1,000 feet of the girl, police said.
Just past 6:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities found Daisy in Illinois. Ware was also taken into custody.
🚨UPDATE: Daisy has been located safe in Illinois. Thank you for your assistance.— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) January 13, 2022
