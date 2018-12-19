ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The family of a missing St. Louis-area girl is asking for help bringing her home.
Ayana Kendle, 13, was last seen getting off a school bus at St. Cyr Road and Bellefontaine Road in North County Tuesday afternoon.
Kendle is a student at Central Middle School in the Riverview Gardens School District.
She was wearing purple pants and a blue jean jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis County police.
