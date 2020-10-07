ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Arnold are searching for an 11-year-old girl who is believed to have been picked up by her non-custodial father outside of her home Tuesday night.
Taleah Street is believed to have been picked up outside of her home in the 2200 block of Jackson Drive around 11 p.m. by James Street, 43. Police said there is an order of protection that only allows for supervised visitation between the two.
The elder Street is believed to be driving a blue 2012 Hyundai Sonata with the Illinois license plate BD44254.
Anyone with information pertaining to their whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Arnold Police Department at 636-296-3204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.