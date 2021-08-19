WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A missing Fort Leonard Wood soldier was found dead on Thursday.
Specialist Joshua J. Morrison was reported missing on Tuesday. He was last seen in the area of Ruby’s Landing after kayaking on the Gasconade River. First responders from Fort Leonard Wood, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the Waynesville Fire Department worked together for search and rescue operations along the river.
Officials on Thursday said he was found dead. The cause of death wasn't released.
"The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood team is devastated by this tragic loss – Spc. Morrison was our teammate, and his service was valued and appreciated. Our thoughts and prayers are with Spc. Morrison’s family, friends and fellow Soldiers, and we continue to care for and support them during this difficult time," officials said in a statement.
