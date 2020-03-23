ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com)-- An Endangered Person Advisory was cancelled after a missing Florissant teen was found Tuesday.
Aaniyah Anthony, 13, was reported as a runaway Thursday after she was last seen in the 11700 block of Nero Drive around 11 p.m. Police said she called her aunt crying hysterically Sunday because she didn't know where she was.
During the conversation, the call dropped and her aunt was unable to get in contact with her after trying to call her back.
Aaniyah was found safe in St. Louis City Monday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.