ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Silver Advisory has been issued for 84-year-old Donald Seay who was last seen on Elmwood Drive in St. Charles Monday evening.
Law enforcement says Seay has memory loss and poor night vision.
He was supposed to drive home to Florissant just before 6 p.m. but has not arrived home.
He is driving a tan 2003 Mercury Marquis with Missouri plates VC5R9X. He was wearing a brown fleece jacket, khaki pants, and black shoes.
Anyone who might have seen him is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
