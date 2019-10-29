ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Silver Advisory has been cancelled after 84-year-old Donald Seay was found safe and returned home Monday.
He was reported missing after he didn't arrive to his Florissant home just before 6 p.m.He was last seen on Elmwood Drive in St. Charles.
Law enforcement says Seay has memory loss and poor night vision.
