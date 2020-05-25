Update: Mr. Harris has been found safe.
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a Florissant man who was reported missing Sunday morning.
The search is on for Neal Harris, 70. Police say he was last seen around 10:00 a.m. Sunday leaving his home in the 2100 block of Keeven Lane wearing a black hat, dark pants, blue button down shirt and tan boots.
He is often forgetful and confused but police say he has not officially been diagnosed.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 314-831-7000.
