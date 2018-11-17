Rosalind Jones Missing

Ferguson PD said Rosalind Jones has been missing since Thursday.

 Ferguson PD

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Ferguson Police Department ended a search for a woman who was reported missing Thursday.

Police said Rosalind Jones, 59, went missing after she left her home on Henquin Drive around 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

Jones suffers from onset dementia and bipolar disorder, police said. She left her home without her medication.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, Jones was found safe. 

Authorities have not released any additional information. 

