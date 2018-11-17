ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Ferguson Police Department ended a search for a woman who was reported missing Thursday.
Police said Rosalind Jones, 59, went missing after she left her home on Henquin Drive around 1:00 p.m. Thursday.
Jones suffers from onset dementia and bipolar disorder, police said. She left her home without her medication.
Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, Jones was found safe.
Authorities have not released any additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.