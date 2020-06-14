FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officials located a 22-year-old man who went missing late Saturday night.
Dajuan Browning, 22, was last seen in the 2900 block of Canfield Drive around 11 p.m. Police said he made suicidal comments before he got into an argument with the mother of his children.
The 22-year-old is schizophrenic and has been off his medication for a while.
Browning was found at a local hospital Sunday morning.
