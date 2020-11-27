JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for a missing man.
Ronald L. Stage, 83, of Fenton, was last believed to be at his home in the 1000 block of Coriander around 8:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
Stage was thought to be heading to a family member's house, but he never arrived.
According to the sheriff's office, Stage is said to have dementia that could have cause him to become confused.
He is described as a white male, 6'2" tall, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a black leather jacket. His vehicle is described as a white 1995 GMC Jimmy with Missouri license plate BC3C8D.
Anyone with any information on Stage's whereabouts is asked to call 636-797-9999.
