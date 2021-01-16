HILLSBORO (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a Hillsboro man who went missing Friday morning.
Dana Tackett, 65, was last seen leaving his home in the 9300 block of Goldfinch Lane in a silver Chevrolet Impala with Missouri Plates of NC5M2J around 8 a.m. Friday.
Police said he left his medication, money, debit/credit cards and cellphone behind. Tackett's daughter and caretaker noticed he was gone around 4 p.m. after not being able to reach him all day.
The 65-year-old is 6 foot 2 inches, weighs 230 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen a leather jacket, polo shirt and camo pants.
Tackett suffers from diabetes, chronic pancreatitis, depression, and has heart issues and requires medication. He also suffered a stroke four years ago and has cognitive deficits as a result.
Anyone with any information should call the Hillsboro Police Department at 636-797-9999 or local police.
