MORGAN COUNTY, Mo., (KMOV.com) -- The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory after the missing woman was found safe.
Victoria J. Smith, 73, was reportedly traveling to Kansas City, but was last seen driving westbound on I-44 from in Valley Park, Mo. Smith never arrived to her residence in Stover, Mo., near Versailles.
Early Friday morning, police said Smith had been found safe in Pekin, Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.