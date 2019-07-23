MARTHASVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a missing woman who last seen Monday afternoon.
Imogene Prince was last seen at Missouri 94 at Church Hill Road in Marthasville around 1 p.m. The 76-year-old reportedly has early onset dementia.
According to officials, she left her home to head to a business but never arrived. She was given directions to Interstate 70 and was last seen traveling westbound on Missouri 94.
Prince drives a black 2010 Nissan Sentra with the Missouri plate HB6C3H.
Anyone with information regarding here whereabouts is urged to call the nearest law enforcement agency or the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department at 636-240-3200.
